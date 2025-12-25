Non-Woven Fabrics Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Non-Woven Fabrics market is dominated by a mix of global manufacturers and regional producers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, sustainable raw materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer and industrial demand. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships

Which Market Player Is Leading the Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

According to our research, Kimberly-Clark Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The Personal Care division of the company partially involved in non-woven fabrics market, provides the disposable diapers, training, and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products. Well-known brands in this segment include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex, Depend, and Poise

How Concentrated Is the Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmented reflects the industry's low concentration and high diversity of manufacturers, driven by regional production capabilities, varied end-use applications, and relatively low barriers to entry. Leading companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Freudenberg Group, Berry Global Group Inc, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. maintain a competitive edge through product innovation, sustainable materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies, while numerous smaller players cater to niche applications and regional markets. As demand for hygiene, medical, and industrial applications grows, strategic partnerships, mergers, and investment in R&D are expected to gradually consolidate market influence among major players.

.Leading companies include:

oKimberly-Clark Corporation (3%)

oThe Freudenberg Group (2%)

oBerry Global Group Inc. (2%)

oDuPont de Nemours Inc. (1%)

oJohns Manville Corporation (1%)

oMagnera Corporation (Formerly Glatfelter Corporation) (1%)

oFitesa SA (1%)

oSuominen Corporation (0.5%)

oTWE Group GmbH (0.5%)

oLydall Inc. (0.4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

.North America: Roswell Textiles, Shalag US, AstenJohnson, Glatfelter, Texel, Fitesa, Viledon Mexico, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Berry Global, Inc, Consolidated Fibers, Inc, TWE Group GmbH are leading companies in this region.

.Asia Pacific: Mitsui & Co, Ltd, USEON Technology Limited, DuPont India Private Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Glatfelter, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd, Exim Non-Woven, Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Fiberweb (India) Private Limited, Avgol Ltd, Manjushree Spntek Pvt. Ltd, Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co, Ltd, Oceancash Pacific Bhd, Gunze Limited, Toray Industries, Kuraray Co, Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

.Western Europe: Fitesa S.A, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Polymer Group, Inc, Freudenberg SE, Johns Manville, TWE Group GmbH, Ahlstrom Oyj, ANDRITZ AG, Suominen Corporation, Sandler AG, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Lenzing AG, Nouvelles Fibres Textiles, Carbios, SharpCell are leading companies in this region.

.Eastern Europe: PFNonwovens, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Andritz AG, Neotex, Avgol Ltd, Melamin, Fatra a.s, Atex Textile s.r.o, Lentex S.A, Jina Textile, Sibur Nonwoven, Technofiber are leading companies in this region.

.South America: Fitesa Naotecidos S/A, Berry Global Group, Inc, Ahlstrom Oyj, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Freudenberg SE are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.Hybrid Nonwoven Fabrics For Chemotherapy Protection is transforming nonwoven manufacturing processes or technologies by leveraging the strengths of various fiber types and bonding techniques.

.Example: Manjushree Spntek Hightex (August 2024) assigns enhanced safety for healthcare professionals handling chemotherapy.

.These medical protective apparel requirements, delivering reliable performance and safety in critical healthcare environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Launching innovative sustainable and biodegradable products to strengthen market position.

.Enhancing production capacity and operational efficiency through investment in modern machinery and automation.

.Focusing on research and development for specialty applications such as medical, hygiene, and industrial uses.

.Leveraging digital supply chain and quality management systems for improved traceability, scalability, and customer satisfaction.

