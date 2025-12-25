Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robert Hortle

2025-12-25 03:06:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Deputy Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Profile Articles Activity

Rob is a researcher and consultant with over ten years of experience in international development and academia in Australia and the Pacific. Prior to returning to his home state of Tasmania, Rob worked in international development, health, education, and government consultancy across London and Canberra. Between 2014 and 2019, he completed a PhD and Masters in International Development at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

Experience
  • 2023–present Research Fellow, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
  • 2022–2023 Research and Operations Manager, Sustineo
  • 2021–2022 Senior Consultant, Sustineo
  • 2019–2021 Consultant, Nous
  • 2021–2021 Manager, Nous
Education
  • 2019 University of Oxford, DPhil in International Development
  • 2016 University of Oxford, MPhil in Development Studies

MENAFN25122025000199003603ID1110525092



