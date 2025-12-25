Robert Hortle
- Deputy Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Rob is a researcher and consultant with over ten years of experience in international development and academia in Australia and the Pacific. Prior to returning to his home state of Tasmania, Rob worked in international development, health, education, and government consultancy across London and Canberra. Between 2014 and 2019, he completed a PhD and Masters in International Development at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.Experience
- 2023–present Research Fellow, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania 2022–2023 Research and Operations Manager, Sustineo 2021–2022 Senior Consultant, Sustineo 2019–2021 Consultant, Nous 2021–2021 Manager, Nous
- 2019 University of Oxford, DPhil in International Development 2016 University of Oxford, MPhil in Development Studies
