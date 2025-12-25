MENAFN - Gulf Times) Professional camel racing in Qatar dates back to 1972 and is centred at Al Shahaniya, the country's premier racing venue. Domestic and international races are staged from October to February, while marquee events, including HH the Amir's Main Race, take place in March and blade-->

Spectators watch from their vehicles as remote-controlled, toddler-sized robot jockeys, in different colour racing silks, compete on camels on the sandy racing track, in al-Shahaniya on December 25, 2025. The camel race season runs from October to February in Qatar with camels trucked in from across the neighboring Gulf nations. Each race has about 10-12 camels competing, with up to 10 races taking place in a day. The camels are guided by an operator who can apply the whip antenna, command the jockey to pull on the reins, and shouts encouragement to the camel via a built-in speaker. (AFP)

One of the sport's most distinctive features is the use of remote-controlled, toddler-sized robot jockeys, clad in colourful racing silks, as camels are trucked in from across neighbouring Gulf blade-->

Spectators watch from their vehicles as remote-controlled, toddler-sized robot jockeys, in different colour racing silks, compete on camels on the sandy racing track, in al-Shahaniya on December 25, 2025. The camel race season runs from October to February in Qatar with camels trucked in from across the neighboring Gulf nations. Each race has about 10-12 camels competing, with up to 10 races taking place in a day. The camels are guided by an operator who can apply the whip antenna, command the jockey to pull on the reins, and shouts encouragement to the camel via a built-in speaker. (AFP)

Each race typically fields 10 to 12 camels, with as many as 10 races staged over the course of a single day. Operated from vehicles alongside the track, the jockeys respond to commands that adjust the reins, activate a whip antenna and relay encouragement through built-in speakers as the camels thunder across the blade-->

Cameleers ride their camels on race day in al-Shahaniya on December 25, 2025. The camel race season runs from October to February in Qatar with camels trucked in from across the neighboring Gulf nations. Each race has about 10-12 camels competing, with up to 10 races taking place in a day. The camels are guided by an operator who can apply the whip antenna, command the jockey to pull on the reins, and shouts encouragement to the camel via a built-in speaker. (AFP)

Racing camels can reach speeds of up to 40 mph in short bursts and sustain around 30 mph for nearly an hour. The racetrack is surrounded by what is often described as a virtual camel city, where visitors are welcome to tour the blade-->

Camels and their keepers prepare for the start of a day of camel racing, in al-Shahaniya on December 25, 2025. The camel race season runs from October to February in Qatar with camels trucked in from across the neighboring Gulf nations. Each race has about 10-12 camels competing, with up to 10 races taking place in a day. The camels are guided by an operator who can apply the whip antenna, command the jockey to pull on the reins, and shouts encouragement to the camel via a built-in speaker. (AFP)

While shaded seating is available in the grandstand, many spectators follow races in the local tradition, driving along the parallel road that runs beside the track. Even outside the racing season, Al Shahaniya remains active, with morning training sessions open to blade-->

A visit offers a rare chance to see some of the world's best-groomed - and most valuable -racing camels up close.

camel racing track jockey whip antenna