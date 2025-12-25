Inspire Medical (INSP) Crashes Over 32%,“Inspire V” Launch Failure, Hagens Berman Urges Investors With Losses To Contact Firm By Jan. 5
|Alleged Concealment
|The Truth Allegedly Revealed on Aug. 4, 2025
|Impact on Business/Stock
|Medicare & Billing Readiness
|The necessary software updates for Medicare claims processing did not take effect until July 1, 2025, meaning implanting centers could not bill for procedures, stalling early adoption.
|Delayed Inspire V rollout and bottlenecked revenue generation.
|Excess Inventory (Channel Glut)
|Customers and treatment centers held a significant surplus of the older Inspire IV device, impacting demand for the new Inspire V product and requiring an inventory“burn down.”
|The allegedly flawed Inspire V launch led Inspire to slash its 2025 EPS guidance by over 80%.
|Training & Onboarding
|“Many centers” had not completed the essential training, contracting, and onboarding required to implant the new device.
|$42.04 per share drop and 32.4% decline in value.
Hagens Berman's Investigation of the Alleged Claims
“Our focus remains on the alleged concealment of two critical points: the Medicare claims software failure and the inventory glut of the prior Inspire IV device,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.“The suit alleges that Inspire's stock collapse was the result of management allegedly prioritizing a narrative of seamless transition over operational reality.”
