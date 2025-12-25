Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Nowrx, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges NowRx Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NowRx, Inc. ("NowRx") and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired NowRx securities between February 1, 2022 and November 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/nowrx.

NowRx Case Details

The Complaint alleges that NowRx and other defendants failed to disclose:

(1) material, adverse facts concerning NowRx's financial condition;

(2) that NowRx was on the brink of bankruptcy or insolvency;

(3) that NowRx had hired an investment bank to explore a sale or raise significant funds so that it could continue operations;

(4) that as of December 31, 2021, NowRx was itself valued by an investment bank at $3.55 per share and this $3.55 per share price was significantly less than the $10.50 per share offering price in the Company's Series C stock offering in 2022; and

(5) as a result, investors in the Series C stock offering would likely lose their investment.



