403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian Performing Right Society Cracks Down On Music Licensing Non-Compliance In Bengaluru, Delhi And Calcutta
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 25, 2025 - As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate the year end with music, lights and shared moments, Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has reaffirmed a simple yet vital principle: music thrives when creators are respected. IPRS, India's only registered copyright society dedicated to safeguarding the rights of creators and publishers of music, had initiated legal proceedings against V&RO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., a hospitality company operating and/or managing popular food and beverages outlets across Bengaluru, namely, Mirage, Badmaash, Hangover, Taki Taki, Holy Doh, Tycoons, Plan B, Cafe Noir and Nevermind, following its reluctance to secure the mandatory music licences for its upcoming Christmas and New Year events being organised across its multiple outlets in Bengaluru. Acting on IPRS's plea, the Court has granted an ex-parte ad Interim Order Of Temporary Injunction, restraining the defendants and those acting on their behalf from publicly performing or communicating IPRS's repertoire, or that of its sister copyright societies, essentially reinforcing that celebration cannot come at the cost of creators rights.
This position has found resonance beyond Bengaluru. In a separate matter instituted before the Delhi High Court on December 23, 2025, IPRS initiated legal proceedings against MJ Bizcrafts LLP, the entity responsible for operating and/or managing one of the most popular nightclub in the capital city, namely Privee, at Shangrila Hotel, New Delhi. By way of Order dated December 23, 2025, MJ Bizcrafts has been directed to deposit the royalty amount to IPRS prior to hosting the New Year's Celebratory event scheduled for December 31, 2025, failing which an injunction restraining the event would come into effect.
IPRS's rights have been further affirmed by the Honâ€TMble Calcutta High Court, where IPRS has secured another favourable order on December 24, 2025, against Chocolate Hotels Private Limited, the entity responsible for managing and/or operating the well renowned Park Prime Hotel in Calcutta. Chocolate Hotels Pvt. Ltd. have been restrained from organising any upcoming events involving the use of music without procuring a prior licence from IPRS.
As the festive season reaches its peak, IPRS reminds everyone that enjoying music also means respecting the people who create it. Restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes and event organizers planning Christmas or New Year celebrations that involve playing music must ensure that the necessary licenses are in place.
This New Year, celebrate responsibly. Let the music play, let the parties shine, and let the creators behind the music be fairly recognized and rewarded.
This position has found resonance beyond Bengaluru. In a separate matter instituted before the Delhi High Court on December 23, 2025, IPRS initiated legal proceedings against MJ Bizcrafts LLP, the entity responsible for operating and/or managing one of the most popular nightclub in the capital city, namely Privee, at Shangrila Hotel, New Delhi. By way of Order dated December 23, 2025, MJ Bizcrafts has been directed to deposit the royalty amount to IPRS prior to hosting the New Year's Celebratory event scheduled for December 31, 2025, failing which an injunction restraining the event would come into effect.
IPRS's rights have been further affirmed by the Honâ€TMble Calcutta High Court, where IPRS has secured another favourable order on December 24, 2025, against Chocolate Hotels Private Limited, the entity responsible for managing and/or operating the well renowned Park Prime Hotel in Calcutta. Chocolate Hotels Pvt. Ltd. have been restrained from organising any upcoming events involving the use of music without procuring a prior licence from IPRS.
As the festive season reaches its peak, IPRS reminds everyone that enjoying music also means respecting the people who create it. Restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes and event organizers planning Christmas or New Year celebrations that involve playing music must ensure that the necessary licenses are in place.
This New Year, celebrate responsibly. Let the music play, let the parties shine, and let the creators behind the music be fairly recognized and rewarded.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Shailendra Kumar Jha
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment