New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records Steady Growth As Phase 6 Supply Drops Below 1%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2025 -- A growing number of market watchers are tracking a new crypto that has been moving quietly through its roadmap while participation continues to rise. In a period where many large caps are trading sideways, attention is shifting toward projects that are still early but showing steady progress. One DeFi crypto now entering a key transition phase is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Rather than relying on sudden hype cycles, Mutuum Finance has followed a slower and more structured growth path. Recent updates show that supply at its current stage is tightening, while development milestones continue to advance. This combination has placed MUTM on the radar of investors searching for the next crypto with real momentum building beneath the surface.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum based DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply digital assets and earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a system where usage, not speculation, drives activity.

The protocol is built around clear structure. Lending terms are defined. Borrowing limits are set in advance. Collateral ratios and liquidation rules are transparent. These design choices aim to reduce uncertainty for users and make the system easier to understand.

Mutuum Finance also introduces mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position in the protocol. As interest is paid back by borrowers, the value of these mtTokens increases. This ties user rewards directly to protocol usage.

Alongside development progress, participation has grown steadily. The project has now raised over $19M, with more than 18,500 holders taking part. This level of engagement places MUTM among the more closely followed new cryptocurrency projects in its category.

MUTM Price, Phase Status and Allocation Progress

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 and remains in Phase 6 of its distribution process. At this stage, allocation has dropped below 1%, signaling that the current phase is close to completion.

The token distribution began in early 2025. Since launch, MUTM has recorded a 250% increase from its starting price. This rise has occurred gradually across phases rather than in a single spike, which some view as a sign of controlled growth.

One feature that continues to attract attention is the 24 hour leaderboard. This system tracks daily participation activity, highlighting consistent engagement instead of one time purchases. It adds transparency to how interest is developing over time.

As Phase 6 approaches completion, demand has remained strong, even as available supply tightens. This stage often represents a shift in behavior, as later participants compete for a shrinking allocation.