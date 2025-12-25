Updated 50-Manat Banknotes Enter Circulation In Azerbaijan
The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released updated 50-manat banknotes featuring the signature of Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank, Azernews reports, citing the bank.
The signature is displayed in the upper-left corner on the front of the banknote, which also indicates the year of production, 2025.
Other design elements and technical specifications of the updated 50-manat notes remain unchanged from the currently circulating notes of the same denomination.
The updated banknotes will circulate alongside existing 50-manat notes. Images of the front and back sides of the new banknotes have been released.
