Updated 50-Manat Banknotes Enter Circulation In Azerbaijan


2025-12-25 06:07:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released updated 50-manat banknotes featuring the signature of Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank, Azernews reports, citing the bank.

The signature is displayed in the upper-left corner on the front of the banknote, which also indicates the year of production, 2025.

Other design elements and technical specifications of the updated 50-manat notes remain unchanged from the currently circulating notes of the same denomination.

The updated banknotes will circulate alongside existing 50-manat notes. Images of the front and back sides of the new banknotes have been released.

AzerNews

