Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To USD 61.61-KPC

Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To USD 61.61-KPC


2025-12-25 05:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 24 cents to USD 61.61 per barrel in Wednesday's trading, compared to USD 61.37 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
Globally, price of Brent crude fell by 14 cents to USD 62.24 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 3 cents to USD 58.29 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN25122025000071011013ID1110524141



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search