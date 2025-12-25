Group-IB And VAS Integrated Solutions Sign Mou To Enhance Cybersecurity Cooperation In The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;December 2025: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, and VAS Integrated Solutions, a value-added distributor (VAD) of leading brands, providing integrated IT solutions to the various market verticals, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic cooperation and future channel-led expansion opportunities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement lays the groundwork for a strategic partnership that will enhance knowledge-sharing, innovation, and the development of solutions tailored to address the region's rapidly evolving digital threats.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Flaifel, Regional Sales Director of KSA and Türkiye at Group-IB, and Bilal Abdulrahman, Country Manager, KSA & GCC at VAS Integrated Solutions, on the sidelines of Black Hat MEA, reflecting a shared vision to support the growth of Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity ecosystem through strong local partnerships.

The cooperation establishes a framework for joint market development, partner enablement, and awareness initiatives, grounded in Group-IB's adversary-centric and predictive approach to cyber threat and fraud intelligence. Through its Digital Crime Resistance Center (DCRC) model, Group-IB combines on-the-ground expertise in the Middle East and Africa with its global threat intelligence, and investigative capabilities, enabling organizations in Saudi Arabia to anticipate, prevent, and respond to complex cyber and fraud threats with local context and rapid response.

Leveraging VAS's local ecosystem, partner network, and market reach, the collaboration supports the effective delivery of these capabilities to organizations across the Kingdom, strengthening cybersecurity resilience in alignment with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation priorities.

Beyond market development, the agreement underscores the importance of cybersecurity awareness and education. It includes scope for collaborative efforts to promote online safety and fraud prevention through the development of educational resources and initiatives, as well as hosting joint webinars, workshops, and training sessions designed for industry professionals. Additionally, the partnership explores opportunities to participate in advisory groups to elevate cybersecurity awareness at a national level.

Mohammad Flaifel, Regional Sales Director of KSA and Türkiye at Group-IB, said:“This partnership represents an important step in strengthening our long-term channel strategy in Saudi Arabia and reflects our dedication to building a safer and more secure digital environment. By working closely with VAS, we aim to expand our footprint in the Kingdom, support our partners, and better serve customers with advanced cyber and fraud intelligence capabilities tailored to the evolving local threat landscape.”

Bilal Abdulrahman, Country Manager, KSA & GCC, VAS Integrated Solutions, said:“We are proud to partner with Group-IB to enhance cybersecurity awareness and tackle critical digital challenges across the Kingdom. Together, we aim to empower businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to stay ahead in an evolving threat landscape, reinforcing our commitment to impactful collaboration and advanced solutions across the wider region.”