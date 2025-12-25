Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Blinkit Gig Workers Announce All-India Strike On Christmas, New Year's Eve: What You Must Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delivery and gig workers associated with major e-commerce and food delivery platforms reportedly announced an all-India strike on Christmas (December 25) and New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

Which platforms are likely to be impacted?

Platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart announced an All-India strike on December 25 and December 31, 2025, CNBC-TV18 and The Hindu reported.

Why are gig workers protesting?

The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union called the strike to protest over "deteriorating working conditions," CNBC-TV18 reported.

They also raised concerns over wages, safety, job security and social protection.

Delivery workers said they continue to face long working hours, declining earnings, unsafe delivery targets, arbitrary account deactivations, and lack of welfare benefits, particularly during peak demand periods and festivals.

What are the demands? Withdraw '10-minute delivery'

The statement from the unions reportedly stated that their demands included:

1. Transparent and fair pay structures

2. Withdrawal of“10-minute delivery” models

3. An end to account blocking without due process

4. Improved safety gear and accident insurance

5. Assured work allocation without algorithmic discrimination

The other demands included improved safety measures, consistent work allocation without algorithmic discrimination, stronger app and technical support, including grievance redressal for routing and payment failures, job security and social security - including health insurance, accident coverage, and pension benefits - and respect and dignity at work, the Hindu reported.

'Blackmailed for joining unions'

As per Hindu, the workers urged both the Central and state governments to immediately regulate platform companies, enforce labour protections, implement social security frameworks for gig and platform workers.

They also want the government to recognise the right of gig workers to organise and collectively bargain.

“While the government has introduced The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers [Social Security and Welfare] Act, 2025, the implementation has not been effective yet," Mohammad Inayat Ali, national vice president of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), told The Hindu.

Ali said the 10-minute delivery model continues to put the workers' lives at great risk.

He alleged that companies blackmailed workers who wished to join unions.

“Delivery workers are being pushed to the breaking point by unsafe work models, falling incomes, and total absence of social protection. This strike is a collective call for justice, dignity, and accountability. The government can no longer remain a silent spectator while platform companies profit at the cost of workers' lives,” he added.