India To Take Over As Chair Of Kimberly Process From Jan 1: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that the Kimberley Process (KP) Plenary has selected India to assume as Chairperson of the Kimberley Process from January 1, 2026.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India's selection reflects global trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's commitment to promoting integrity and transparency in international trade.

As Vice Chair in 2025 and Chair in 2026, India will work closely with all participants and observers to reinforce confidence in the Kimberley Process, ensure rule-based compliance, and enhance its credibility, in line with its core objectives and evolving global expectations, while working towards making the KP a more inclusive and effective multilateral framework.

According to a Commerce Ministry statement, the Kimberley Process is a tripartite initiative involving governments, the international diamond industry and civil society, aimed at preventing the trade in“conflict diamonds” - rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments, as defined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

India took over as KP Vice Chair from December 25, before assuming the chairpersonship in the new year. This will be the third time India has been entrusted with the chair of the Kimberley Process, said the ministry.

As a leading global hub for diamond manufacturing and trade, India's leadership comes at a time of shifting geopolitics and growing emphasis on sustainable and responsible sourcing.

During its tenure, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability, enhancing transparency through data-driven monitoring, and building consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), established pursuant to a UN resolution, came into effect on January 1, 2003 and has since evolved into an effective mechanism for curbing the trade in conflict diamonds.

The Kimberley Process currently has 60 participants, with the European Union and its Member States counted as a single participant. Together, KP participants account for over 99 per cent of global rough diamond trade, making it the most comprehensive international mechanism governing this sector.

