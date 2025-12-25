403
Thiruvananthapuram Runs For A Greener Tomorrow At SBI Green Marathon Season 6
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Thiruvananthapuram, 24th December 2025: After energising cities across India - from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad - the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 arrived in the serene coastal capital of Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram. As the sun rose over the Arabian Sea, Shangumugham Beach transformed into a powerful symbol of movement, mindfulness, and sustainability.
Set against the rhythmic waves, golden sands, and open skies, the marathon beautifully echoed its core philosophy - "Run for a Greener India." Known for its deep-rooted respect for nature, wellness-driven lifestyle, and strong community participation, Thiruvananthapuram offered the perfect setting for this green movement.
3800+ enthusiastic participants - including seasoned runners, students, families, fitness groups, and defence personnel - came together not just to test their endurance, but to collectively champion environmental responsibility and healthier living.
The marathon was proudly flagged off by esteemed dignitaries from the State Bank of India, Shri KV Bangarraju - Chief General Manager, Shri Rajesh Kumar Meena - General Manager - Network 2, Shri Manmohan Swain - General Manager - Network 3, Shri Ashutosh Rai - DGM & CDO reaffirming the Bank's continued commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and nation-building through meaningful initiatives.
Staying true to its eco-first promise, the SBI Green Marathon delivered a consciously designed race experience:
* Organic T-shirts, plantable BIBs, and reusable cloth goodie bags promoted sustainable choices and reduced single-use waste.
* Black alkaline water supported hydration, endurance, and post-run recovery.
* Dedicated waste management practices ensured responsible segregation and disposal, reinforcing the marathon's green commitment.
Adding energy and warmth to the morning was RJ Angel, whose vibrant presence, engaging interactions, and motivational announcements kept runners and spectators inspired throughout the event.
The 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon categories featured AIMS-certified routes, ensuring global-standard course measurement, accuracy, and a professional racing experience. The scenic coastal stretches along Shangumugham Beach, combined with cool sea breezes and wide pathways, made the run both refreshing and memorable.
With every stride along the shoreline, Thiruvananthapuram reaffirmed its commitment to environmental consciousness, collective action, and holistic well-being. From the sunrise flag-off to the eco-friendly post-run celebrations, the city added another proud milestone to the marathon's 17-city journey.
As SBI Green Marathon Season 6 continues its green run across the country, Thiruvananthapuram stands tall - reminding us that when communities run together, every step brings India closer to a greener tomorrow.
