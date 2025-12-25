Vietnam's South Targets Low-Emission Zone By 2027

Vietnam's southern hub, Ho Chi Minh City, has proposed creating a low-emission zone (LEZ) in its central districts starting in 2027 to curb air pollution and encourage greener transportation, local media outlet VnExpress reported Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Under the draft plan, the LEZ would cover the city's busiest areas, restricting access for vehicles that fail to meet emission standards. By 2028, all gasoline- and diesel-powered motorcycles would be banned from the zone, with exceptions only for vehicles used by people with disabilities. The LEZ is expected to expand to the Ring Road 1 area by 2030.

The proposal also offers incentives to boost the adoption of electric vehicles. Ride-hailing motorbike drivers could receive subsidies of up to 5 million Vietnamese dong (approximately 190 U.S. dollars) per vehicle, along with exemptions from registration fees and taxes until the end of 2028.

With a population exceeding 14 million and over 11 million registered vehicles, Ho Chi Minh City faces serious air quality challenges. Road transport alone accounts for nearly 88 percent of fine particulate emissions from traffic. Experts say that if implemented successfully, the LEZ could not only improve public health but also serve as a model for other rapidly growing Southeast Asian cities struggling with traffic pollution.