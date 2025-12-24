Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordanian Armed Forces Neutralize Arms And Drug Smugglers On The Kingdom's Northern Border

Jordanian Armed Forces Neutralize Arms And Drug Smugglers On The Kingdom's Northern Border


2025-12-24 11:11:59
(MENAFN- Amman Net) The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army announced on Wednesday that it targeted several factories and laboratories used by arms and drug traffickers as bases for launching their operations toward Jordanian territory along the Kingdom's northern border.

In an official statement, the Armed Forces confirmed that the identified sites were destroyed based on precise intelligence and in coordination with regional partners.

The Armed Forces stated that the operation successfully neutralized a number of arms and drug traffickers responsible for organizing smuggling operations into Jordanian territory.

Official Statement:

"The Jordanian Armed Forces emphasizes that it remains vigilant and stands ready to counter anyone who dares to tamper with the nation's security and the safety of its citizens. The Armed Forces will continue to confront any threats with force, at the time and place of its choosing."

MENAFN24122025000209011053ID1110523388



Amman Net

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search