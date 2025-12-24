Jordanian Armed Forces Neutralize Arms And Drug Smugglers On The Kingdom's Northern Border
In an official statement, the Armed Forces confirmed that the identified sites were destroyed based on precise intelligence and in coordination with regional partners.
The Armed Forces stated that the operation successfully neutralized a number of arms and drug traffickers responsible for organizing smuggling operations into Jordanian territory.
Official Statement:
"The Jordanian Armed Forces emphasizes that it remains vigilant and stands ready to counter anyone who dares to tamper with the nation's security and the safety of its citizens. The Armed Forces will continue to confront any threats with force, at the time and place of its choosing."
