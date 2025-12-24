Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Repositions For AI And High-Performance Computing With New Website And Mining Hardware Platform



BlockQuarry has launched a new corporate website that reflects a broader strategic shift beyond Bitcoin mining, to revolutionary mining support platform technology, and a new focus on AI-driven data storage and high-performance computing (“HPC”).

The BLQCBuster(TM) platform, the first 100% U.S. manufactured bitcoin mining platform, has completed public validation and is moving toward commercial rollout. Management is aligning hardware, energy, and data strategy to address power-intensive AI workloads, and is building new technology options across crypto, AI, data centers, and healthcare analytics.

BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in American-produced cryptocurrency mining solutions and now expanding into sustainable energy infrastructure technology, recently launched a redesigned corporate website to signal a broader shift in how the company positions itself within the fast-evolving compute and energy markets.

The launch of the BLQCBuster site marks more than a branding update; it reflects an effort to consolidate communication as the company pivots toward AI-driven data storage and...

