Bitcoin Bears Target $30.3B Options Expiry For Crucial Win

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Options Expiry Approaching as Traders Brace for Year-End Outcomes

The approaching year-end Bitcoin options expiration is prompting careful reassessment among investors. With over $30 billion in open interest set to expire, traders are closely watching key price levels that could influence market sentiment and position adjustments.



Approximately $30.3 billion in Bitcoin options will expire at the end of the year, with most call options placed significantly above the current price range.

Market sentiment remains cautious, with bearish strategies prevailing unless Bitcoin surpasses $94,000, especially as higher prices have diminished the size of put option bets.

Deribit dominates the options market with 80% of open interest, predominantly concentrated between $100,000 and $125,000 strike prices. Traders are hedging their bets amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, with some positioning for potential bullish moves in the $90,000 to $120,000 range.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Neutral to cautious

Price impact: Neutral - the large options expiry indicates significant market uncertainty, with the potential for either bullish or bearish moves depending on price outcomes.

Market Context

The broader macroeconomic environment, including potential stimulus measures and policy shifts, continues to influence Bitcoin's price trajectory, with traders positioning accordingly ahead of expiry.

Market Dynamics and Outlook

As the deadline for Bitcoin options expiry approaches, traders remain cautious. Currently, the open interest, valued at over $30 billion, is heavily skewed towards call options, especially those set above $94,000. The fact that most call options are far out-of-the-money suggests that bulls are betting on a significant rally, although recent price declines have forced many to reconsider their positions.

Deribit, handling about 80% of the market's open interest, shows a concentration of options positions between $100,000 and $125,000, with some optimism reflected in strike prices as high as $200,000. Conversely, a large volume of put options at strike prices between $75,000 and $86,000 suggests widespread hedging against downside risks.

If Bitcoin remains below $94,000 at expiry, more than half of the $7.7 billion worth of put options will expire worthless, favoring bullish outcomes. However, as long as prices stay below this threshold, bearish strategies could still dominate, as the market remains cautious amid macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical developments.

Recently, market participants have increased their net positions in call options between $90,000 and $120,000, signaling persistent optimism despite recent setbacks in reclaiming $94,000. This activity underscores ongoing uncertainty but also a readiness for potential upward momentum in early 2024.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.