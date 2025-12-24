MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Arya Resources Closes Oversubscribed $1.22 Million Flow-Through Financing and Announces Scheduled Closing of Non-Flow-Through Financing

December 24, 2025 11:38 AM EST | Source: Arya Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) (the "Company" or "Arya") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced flow-through financings, which were oversubscribed by 20%, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.22 million, and further announces that its non-flow-through financing is scheduled to close on January 8, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Closed Flow-Through Financings:

Critical Mineral Flow-Through (CMETC) Financing:

The Company issued 1,515,152 critical mineral flow-through common shares at a price of $0.33 per share, for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Standard Flow-Through Financing- Oversubscribed by 20%:

The Company issued 2,181,819 standard flow-through common shares at a price of $0.33 per share, for gross proceeds of $720,000.

In total, Arya issued 3,696,971 flow-through shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.22 million.

Use of Flow-Through Proceeds:

The gross proceeds from the flow-through financings will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" and "critical mineral flow-through mining expenditures", as applicable, under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to renounce these expenditures to subscribers effective December 31, 2025.

Proceeds will be used to advance exploration at Arya's Wedge Lake Gold Project and Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Saskatchewan.

Non-Flow-Through Financing:

The Company also announces that its previously disclosed non-flow-through (NFT) financing is scheduled to close on January 8, 2026, subject to receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Finder's Fees:

In connection with the flow-through financings, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by eligible finders, and issued finder's warrants equal to 7% of the number of shares issued pursuant to those subscriptions.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Arya Resources Ltd.

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

E: ...

T: (604) 868-7737

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

E: ...

T: (416) 868-1079 x 251

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.