Russian Strikes Disrupt Heating And Hot Water Supply In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the Kharkiv City Council's website, citing the municipal utility company Kharkiv Heating Networks, according to Ukrinform.

“Work is currently underway to assess the extent of the damage to the equipment and to determine further steps for its restoration,” the statement said.

It is also noted that hot water supply has been temporarily suspended for some consumers.

“Where technically possible, specialists are switching consumers to autonomous heat sources. In addition, the temperature of the heat carrier has been lowered for residents of the affected districts. This step is necessary to ensure water circulation in the system and to prevent the networks from freezing,” the utility company explained.

Once the scale of the damage has been determined, emergency crews will begin restoration work.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian forces attacked the energy facility twice: at around 5:30 using Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, and between 10:20 and 10:45 with weapons of a type that is still being identified.

As a result of the strikes, nine employees of the energy facility were injured.

“A nearby transport company was also damaged. One employee was killed there, and four others were injured,” the prosecutor's office reported.

Russian troops attack TPP near: One person killed, 11 wounded

As previously reported, in the morning of December 24, Russian forces struck a suburb of Kharkiv. A 51-year-old man was killed, and 13 people were injured.

Metro service was suspended for half an hour, and disruptions were reported in the operation of surface electric transport.

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kharkiv and the surrounding region.