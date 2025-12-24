Six Coal-Based Power Plants Face Rs 61.85 Cr Penalty For Biomass Norm Lapses

MENAFN - KNN India)The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas has issued Show Cause Notices to six coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) located within a 300-km radius of Delhi for non-compliance with mandatory biomass co-firing norms.

The action follows a review of compliance for FY 2024–25 based on data submitted by the Ministry of Power.

Under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023, coal-based TPPs are required to co-fire a minimum of 5 per cent biomass pellets or briquettes made from crop residue, with a minimum threshold of over 3 per cent prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid Environmental Compensation (EC).

These provisions aim to promote ex-situ management of paddy straw, curb stubble burning, and reduce air pollution in NCR and adjoining regions. CAQM has been monitoring implementation since 2021 through statutory directions, reviews, and inspections.

The Commission found that the following plants recorded biomass co-firing levels significantly below the mandated thresholds during FY 2024–25 and has proposed EC accordingly: Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Punjab (Rs 33.02 crore); Panipat Thermal Power Station, Haryana (Rs 8.98 crore); Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station, Haryana (Rs 6.69 crore); Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant, Haryana (Rs 5.55 crore); Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant, Punjab (Rs 4.87 crore); and Harduaganj Thermal Power Station, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 2.74 crore).

The total proposed Environmental Compensation across the six plants amounts to approximately Rs 61.85 crore.

CAQM noted that despite repeated statutory directions, including Direction No. 42 issued in September 2021, and subsequent engagements with stakeholders, compliance gaps persist.

In early 2024, notices under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021 were issued to several consistently underperforming TPPs, and a committee was constituted to examine representations from non-compliant plants for FY 2024–25.

The concerned TPPs have been directed to submit written explanations within 15 days of receipt of the notices, failing which further action may be initiated under the CAQM Act, 2021.

The Commission reiterated that biomass co-firing remains a key intervention for managing crop residue and reducing air pollution, and stated that strict enforcement of statutory directions will continue to ensure sustained compliance.

