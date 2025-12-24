Techmediabreaks Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5) Closes $20 Million Underwritten U.S. Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using chemistry-based processes to convert lower-value feedstocks such as waste plastics, heavy bitumen and renewable oils into higher-value resources, announced the closing of its underwritten U.S. public offering of 1,739,130 common shares with accompanying warrants to purchase 869,565 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million before underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The offering included one-half warrant per common share, with each whole warrant exercisable immediately at $16.00 per share and expiring three years from issuance. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as lead underwriter, with Roth Capital Partners serving as financial advisor, and Aduro said it intends to use the net proceeds primarily to support construction of its Demonstration-Scale Plant, along with research and development, general corporate purposes and working capital.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For more information, visit,

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN