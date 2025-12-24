Julie Meril Gardner

After a long career in primary education, Julie Gardner returned to university to do an MA in creative writing. She is currently working (part-time) towards a critical and creative PhD at Nottingham Trent University, writing about 'Voice and Silence in the poetry of Vicki Feaver and her contemporaries.' Her poetry pamphlet, 'Remembering,' was published by Five Leaves Publishers in September 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.