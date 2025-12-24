Professor in Political Theory, Durham University

Christopher J. Finlay is a Professor in Political Theory at Durham University and currently holds a Leverlhulme Major Research Fellowship (2017-2019). He previously held appointments at Trinity College Dublin, NUI Galway, University College Dublin and the University of Birmingham, and was British Academy Leverhulme Senior Research Fellow, 2010-11. He teaches and writes on international political theory, particularly just war theory, terrorism and the ethics of political violence, and on the history of political thought. His most recent book, Terrorism and the Right to Resist: a Theory of Just Revolutionary War, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2015.



2017–present Professor in Political Theory, Durham University

2015–2017 Reader in Political Theory, University of Birmingham

2011–2015 Senior Lecturer, University of Birmingham 2007–2011 Lecturer, University of Birmingham



2000 Trinity College Dublin, PhD Modern History 1996 Trinity College Dubli, BA History and Political Science



2017 The Subject of Legitimate Violence (Major Research Fellowship 2017-2019) Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Leverhulme Trust 2010 Terrorism and the Right to Resist (BA Leverhulme Senior Research Fellowship 2010-2011) Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: British Academy

