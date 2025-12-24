403
France’s top court upholds Sarkozy’s finance conviction
(MENAFN) France’s highest judicial body has upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2024 conviction for illegal campaign financing related to his failed 2012 reelection bid. The ruling confirms a previous decision that found Sarkozy concealed massive overspending—nearly double the legal cap of €22.5 million ($26 million)—during his campaign.
The case, widely referred to as the Bygmalion affair, involved the events company Bygmalion organizing extravagant rallies under the guise of party conventions to bypass campaign finance limits. The court also confirmed Sarkozy’s one-year prison sentence, half of which is suspended, allowing him to serve it at home under electronic monitoring.
Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, had previously been convicted in a separate case for attempting to secure secret funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 campaign. He later supported the NATO intervention that toppled Gaddafi, plunging Libya into turmoil.
With the Court of Cessation ruling, Sarkozy has exhausted all legal avenues to appeal the 2024 conviction.
