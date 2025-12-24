403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tally launches TallyPrime 7.0, bringing faster, simplified e-Invoicing and digital continuity to support KSA’s SME-led transformation
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Riyadh, KSA: Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing Business Management Software to small and medium businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of TallyPrime 7.0 in the KSA, along with significant enhancements to the Kingdom’s e-Invoicing (Fatoorah) experience. As compliance, continuity, and automation become fundamental to SME productivity, the latest update introduces capabilities that help businesses stay fully aligned with ZATCA’s Phase-2 requirements while operating with greater speed and confidence.
At the heart of this release is a major improvement to the B2C e-Invoicing flow, eliminating delays and enabling cashiers to issue invoices faster. Under updated ZATCA guidelines, simplified B2C invoices require only reporting instead of clearance, allowing TallyPrime to generate QR codes instantly at the time of saving or printing—without waiting for portal confirmation. The e-Invoice Overview has also been redesigned to highlight only items needing action, while the system now auto-triggers status checks for invoices pending more than two days. The result is a simpler, faster, and more intuitive experience that reduces manual effort, streamlines compliance, and keeps SMEs aligned with ZATCA Phase-2 requirements.
SMEs represent more than 90 percent of the businesses operating in the Kingdom and are a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program, and ZATCA’s digitisation agenda. This launch reinforces Tally’s long-standing commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and digital growth by delivering technology deeply aligned with the region’s compliance priorities.
Another significant advancement in TallyPrime 7.0 is the strengthened experience of TallyDrive. While it ensures uninterrupted continuity through automated cloud and local backups, its core has always been data security — a principle central to Tally for decades. With enhanced encryption, stronger integrity checks, and a framework designed to keep data fully in the business’s control, TallyDrive allows SMEs to embrace digital workflows with confidence, assured that their financial information remains protected and accessible only to them.
The release also introduces a seamless and fully compliant adoption of the KSA’s new national currency symbol. Designed to respect local norms and adhere to Central Bank guidance, the new symbol appears consistently across invoices, reports, and statements in both English and Arabic, helping businesses maintain accuracy, professionalism, and regulatory alignment from the moment they upgrade.
Additionally, Smart Find, Tally’s advanced universal search capability, allows users to instantly locate entries across multiple companies, even with partial information, supporting SMEs that manage growing operations and increasingly rely on real-time insights.
Speaking on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said:
“With the Kingdom accelerating its digital and economic transformation, SMEs remain central to driving innovation and sustained growth. At Tally, we are closely aligned with this vision, building technology that reflects local needs and strengthens business resilience. From simplifying e-Invoicing compliance to enabling effortless localisation and secure digital continuity, TallyPrime 7.0 delivers confidence and efficiency for today’s fast-evolving KSA market.”
Tally has consistently strengthened TallyPrime with features tailored for the Kingdom, including English and Arabic bilingual support, VAT and Corporate Tax readiness, and comprehensive alignment with ZATCA’s e-Invoicing mandate. TallyPrime 7.0 builds on this foundation with a smoother upgrade experience, ensuring businesses stay aligned with regulatory changes and new features without disruption.
The release marks another milestone in Tally’s commitment to the KSA and the wider GCC, supported by a strong partner network and dedicated regional support ecosystem.
At the heart of this release is a major improvement to the B2C e-Invoicing flow, eliminating delays and enabling cashiers to issue invoices faster. Under updated ZATCA guidelines, simplified B2C invoices require only reporting instead of clearance, allowing TallyPrime to generate QR codes instantly at the time of saving or printing—without waiting for portal confirmation. The e-Invoice Overview has also been redesigned to highlight only items needing action, while the system now auto-triggers status checks for invoices pending more than two days. The result is a simpler, faster, and more intuitive experience that reduces manual effort, streamlines compliance, and keeps SMEs aligned with ZATCA Phase-2 requirements.
SMEs represent more than 90 percent of the businesses operating in the Kingdom and are a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program, and ZATCA’s digitisation agenda. This launch reinforces Tally’s long-standing commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and digital growth by delivering technology deeply aligned with the region’s compliance priorities.
Another significant advancement in TallyPrime 7.0 is the strengthened experience of TallyDrive. While it ensures uninterrupted continuity through automated cloud and local backups, its core has always been data security — a principle central to Tally for decades. With enhanced encryption, stronger integrity checks, and a framework designed to keep data fully in the business’s control, TallyDrive allows SMEs to embrace digital workflows with confidence, assured that their financial information remains protected and accessible only to them.
The release also introduces a seamless and fully compliant adoption of the KSA’s new national currency symbol. Designed to respect local norms and adhere to Central Bank guidance, the new symbol appears consistently across invoices, reports, and statements in both English and Arabic, helping businesses maintain accuracy, professionalism, and regulatory alignment from the moment they upgrade.
Additionally, Smart Find, Tally’s advanced universal search capability, allows users to instantly locate entries across multiple companies, even with partial information, supporting SMEs that manage growing operations and increasingly rely on real-time insights.
Speaking on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said:
“With the Kingdom accelerating its digital and economic transformation, SMEs remain central to driving innovation and sustained growth. At Tally, we are closely aligned with this vision, building technology that reflects local needs and strengthens business resilience. From simplifying e-Invoicing compliance to enabling effortless localisation and secure digital continuity, TallyPrime 7.0 delivers confidence and efficiency for today’s fast-evolving KSA market.”
Tally has consistently strengthened TallyPrime with features tailored for the Kingdom, including English and Arabic bilingual support, VAT and Corporate Tax readiness, and comprehensive alignment with ZATCA’s e-Invoicing mandate. TallyPrime 7.0 builds on this foundation with a smoother upgrade experience, ensuring businesses stay aligned with regulatory changes and new features without disruption.
The release marks another milestone in Tally’s commitment to the KSA and the wider GCC, supported by a strong partner network and dedicated regional support ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment