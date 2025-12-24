403
Japan to give Syria aid as bilateral relations re-established
(MENAFN) Japan has pledged $53 million in assistance to Syria following the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries after a 15-year hiatus, according to official statements.
As part of the renewed engagement, Japan’s parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs, Yohei Onishi, traveled to Damascus on Monday, where he met with Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yasser Barnieh. The visit was confirmed in an official statement released the following day.
During the meetings, Onishi conveyed Tokyo’s readiness to back Syria’s political transition, describing Japan’s goal as supporting an "inclusive, peaceful, and stable transition by the Syrian government, which has undergone historic changes." He added that the visit marked the beginning of a "new chapter in Japan-Syria relations."
Japanese officials also confirmed that Tokyo has decided to restart bilateral economic cooperation with Syria, signaling a shift in policy after years of suspended ties.
Onishi further emphasized Japan’s willingness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction efforts by drawing on long-standing people-to-people ties between the two nations, along with Japan’s technical expertise and development experience.
For their part, Syrian officials briefed the Japanese delegation on measures taken to stabilize the country since December 2024, when the Assad government was removed. They also expressed strong expectations for Japan to play a meaningful role in rebuilding efforts.
Syrian officials described the visit as "the highest-level Japanese diplomatic trip to Syria in more than 15 years," underscoring its symbolic and political importance.
In addition to his meeting with the finance minister, Onishi also held formal talks with Mohammad Zakaria Lababidi, head of the Afro-Asian and Oceania Affairs Department, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and restarting cooperation across multiple sectors.
