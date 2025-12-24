403
Turkey recovers black box, voice recorder from wreckage of private jet
(MENAFN) Turkish authorities have recovered the black box and cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a private jet that crashed near Ankara on Tuesday, killing Libya’s Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and others on board, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed.
Yerlikaya said the wreckage spans roughly 3 square kilometers (1.16 square miles). The voice recorder was retrieved at 2:45 a.m. local time, followed by the black box at 3:20 a.m., with investigation and analysis of the devices now underway by the Transportation Safety Investigation Center of Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
He noted that 408 personnel are working at the crash site, supported by 103 ground vehicles and seven air vehicles. A 22-member Libyan delegation, including family members of the victims, Defense Ministry representatives, and Interior Ministry officials, has arrived in Ankara to coordinate with Turkish authorities.
“We are also very curious about [the cause of the crash], but this data will reveal the cause, and the authorities will share the findings with you,” Yerlikaya said, while offering condolences to the families of those killed and to the Libyan government and people, describing the incident as a “tragic accident.”
The Falcon 50 business jet had departed from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli and was found about 2 kilometers south of Kesikkavak village in Haymana district by gendarmerie teams. Following the crash, Libya’s Government of National Unity declared three days of national mourning.
