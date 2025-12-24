403
Vodafone Renews Partnership with TOD to Deliver an Unmatched AFCON Experience
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Cairo, Egypt – December 24, 2025: Vodafone has announced the renewal of its partnership with TOD, strengthening its commitment to delivering premium sports and entertainment experiences to customers across Egypt.
Through this renewed collaboration, Vodafone customers will enjoy access to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on TOD, supported by Vodafone’s 5G network, offering wide coverage and a seamless streaming experience.
Beyond AFCON, the partnership provides Vodafone RED customers with year-round access to premium sports and entertainment from TOD, including exclusive live sports and a rich library of Arabic, Turkish and Western content.
The renewed partnership reflects both companies’ shared focus on innovation, connectivity, and delivering high-quality digital experiences tailored to the needs of today’s viewers.
