Greta Thunberg gets released after arrest in pro-Palestine protest in UK
(MENAFN) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was released on bail Tuesday following her arrest at a London protest in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers. The arrest occurred after Thunberg displayed a sign reading “I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide,” according to the group Prisoners For Palestine.
The protest took place outside the offices of Aspen Insurance, which the activists say provides services to Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems. Thunberg, 22, was detained under the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organization, namely Palestine Action. The City of London Police stated: “She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”
Other protesters at the site, some of whom sprayed red paint on the building, remain in custody at Bishopsgate station.
The demonstration was organized amid growing criticism of the UK government over six detainees associated with the banned Palestine Action group, who have been on hunger strike since November. Palestine Action was proscribed in July after members spray-painted two Royal Air Force aircraft, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.44 million) in damage, with hundreds of pro-Palestine activists arrested across the UK since then.
