MuleRun today announced the global launch of Creator Studio, the world's first platform designed specifically to help AI creators build, publish, and monetize AI Agents at scale.







Creator Studio provides a streamlined commercialization workflow that allows creators to turn an AI concept into a monetized Agent product in just three steps. The platform supports the entire lifecycle-from development and deployment to pricing and revenue-making it possible for creators to move from experimentation to business with minimal friction.



Alongside the launch, MuleRun also revealed its upcoming next-generation Agent Builder, a natural-language-powered tool designed to dramatically lower the barrier to Agent creation. With Agent Builder, users without coding experience will be able to create Agents using ideas and plain language, publish them directly on MuleRun, and monetize them end to end-introducing a new, more accessible model for Agent development.

One Platform for Building, Running, Monetizing, and Distributing Agents

Creator Studio consolidates the core capabilities required to bring AI Agents into production, including creation, monetization, runtime operations, and distribution.



During the build phase, creators can develop Agents using any tools or models of their choice. With three simple steps-registration, code upload, and commercialization refinement in collaboration with MuleRun-creators can launch an Agent product. Native Agents built with frameworks such as ADK or LangGraph, workflow-based Agents created with tools like n8n or Flowise, and even fully deployed standalone applications can all be integrated through a unified onboarding process.



The platform also provides access to multiple large language models and multimodal APIs. All usage is metered, billed, and settled through MuleRun's integrated economic system, removing the need for creators to manage separate accounts or subscriptions for third-party model providers.



For monetization, Creator Studio offers automated evaluation tools and practical business guidance to help creators move beyond demos and toward production-ready products. On the operations side, MuleRun delivers global, 24/7 reliability with startup times under three seconds. For distribution, Agents built on MuleRun can be deployed across platforms including iPhone Siri, Discord, and Telegram.





Built for Individual Creators and Professional Teams

Creator Studio is designed to serve a broad spectrum of creators, from independent builders to startup teams and established professional organizations.



For individual creators, the platform provides a direct path to monetization. For professional teams, it offers infrastructure built to support long-term product operation, iteration, and growth.



Creators from multiple industries have already launched Agents on Creator Studio and achieved real user adoption and commercial validation. For example, Hyper3D Rodin, a globally recognized 3D foundation model developed by Yingmu Technology, has been deployed on MuleRun as callable Agents. Through Creator Studio, the team continues to optimize monetization performance while serving use cases across gaming, animation, e-commerce, and content creation.



Another example is SmartQ, developed by enterprise business intelligence team Quick BI, which has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence for six consecutive years. By offering its data analytics capabilities as Agents on MuleRun, SmartQ has achieved a 32% three-day retention rate, supported by Creator Studio's commercialization and distribution capabilities.





Lowering the Barrier to Agent Creation with Mule Agent Builder

MuleRun has consistently focused on reducing both the technical and commercial barriers to building AI Agents. Scheduled for release in early 2026, Mule Agent Builder is designed as a one-click Agent creation and publishing tool for a broad developer audience.



Agent workflows that traditionally required extensive engineering effort are reduced to providing an idea and relevant contextual knowledge. Mule Agent Builder automatically constructs the Agent, after which creators can publish it to the MuleRun Marketplace with a single click, instantly connecting to existing pricing, billing, evaluation, and demand systems.





Powering the World's First AI Agent Marketplace and Digital Labor Market

MuleRun positions itself as the world's first AI Agent marketplace and AI digital labor market. The platform is built to equip“super individuals”-such as e-commerce designers, content creators, data analysts, and knowledge workers-with dedicated Agent teams. MuleRun currently offers more than 160 Agents across a wide range of domains.



Since its public launch in September 2025, MuleRun has surpassed 600,000 registered users worldwide in just three months. Tens of thousands of creators have applied to join the platform, including over 50 professional teams such as Quick BI, Funda AI, and Piccopilot AI. These teams have used MuleRun to reach broader industry audiences and establish sustainable commercialization models.

