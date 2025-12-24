403
Habanero Launches Nachos With Global Flavours For Indian Households
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 24th December 2025: Habanero Foods International Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of Nachos, marking the brand's entry into the ready-to-eat snacking category. Known for its globally inspired sauces, dips, and tortilla wraps, the Bengaluru-based gourmet food company is expanding its portfolio with a snack format that reflects its core philosophy of bold flavour, quality ingredients, and everyday versatility.
Crafted in small batches using carefully sourced ingredients, including locally procured produce, Habanero Nachos are designed to deliver consistent taste and freshness while staying rooted in responsible sourcing practices. The range is available in three distinctive variants, Zingy Jalapeno, Mango Chilli, and Peri Peri, each offering a balanced combination of crunch, spice, and tang. Suitable for multiple occasions, from workday breaks and travel to casual entertaining and relaxed evenings at home, the nachos are priced at INR 55 for a 70g pack, making premium flavour both accessible and convenient.
The introduction of nachos represents a natural extension of Habanero's existing portfolio. With the brand's dips and sauces already part of regular consumer consumption, nachos provide a complementary base that can be enjoyed straight from the pack or paired creatively. This expansion aligns with evolving snacking habits, where consumers seek flavour-forward options that are easy to consume and adaptable across different moments of the day.
Commenting on the launch, Griffith David, Founder & CEO, Habanero Foods, said, "Indian consumers today are deeply influenced by global food trends, yet their expectations remain grounded in familiarity and comfort. At Habanero, our approach has always been to create globally inspired flavours that integrate effortlessly into everyday life. Nachos allow us to offer that experience in a simple, convenient format without compromising on taste or quality."
Habanero Nachos will be available pan-India, beginning with leading quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket and Amazon. Distribution will be expanded to modern trade and select general retail outlets across key metropolitan markets and emerging cities in the coming months.
The launch will be supported through organic digital storytelling and lifestyle-led influencer collaborations, focusing on authentic consumption moments rather than overt promotion. This measured approach reflects the brand's emphasis on building long-term relevance and meaningful consumer engagement.
With the launch of Habanero Nachos, the brand continues to strengthen its position at the intersection of global flavour and everyday living. Looking ahead, Habanero plans to further develop its snacking portfolio with new flavour innovations, reinforcing its commitment to evolving lifestyles and refined yet approachable food experiences.
About Habanero Foods:
Founded with the belief that great taste knows no borders, Habanero Foods brings bold, global flavours into everyday Indian snacking. Known for its gourmet sauces, dips, pasta sauces, and now premium nachos, the brand blends world-inspired spice profiles with ingredients that cater to the Indian palate, bright, layered, and full of character. Habanero's products are crafted for people who want more from their snacks: more flavour, more excitement, and more discovery in every bite. With a growing presence across leading Q-commerce and retail platforms, the brand continues to shape the narrative of adventurous, high-quality snacking in India.
