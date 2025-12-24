403
Greta Thunberg gets freed following arrest at pro-Palestinian protest
(MENAFN) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was released on bail Tuesday following her arrest at a London demonstration backing pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, according to reports.
Thunberg, 22, was detained for holding a sign stating, "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide," as noted by advocacy groups and official sources. Police said the arrest fell under the Terrorism Act, citing Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which prohibits supporting proscribed organizations. Other protesters who had blocked the offices of Aspen Insurance remain in custody. Some demonstrators also applied red paint to the building prior to detention.
The protest coincided with growing criticism over the treatment of six detainees linked to the banned Palestine Action group, who have been on hunger strike since November. Palestine Action was banned under the Terrorism Act after allegedly causing £7 million ($9.44 million) in damage to two Royal Air Force aircraft. Hundreds of activists supporting Palestine have been arrested across the UK since then.
Thunberg’s arrest sparked international criticism. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said, "To the UK government: the more people you arrest to shamefully cover up Israel's genocide the more decent people will stand up against you in the name of human rights." She added, "In the end, we will all make sure that the leaders who are complicit with Israel genocide will face justice."
Green Party leader Zack Polanski also condemned the detention, stating, "When peaceful protest is a crime, democracy is in deep trouble." Labour lawmaker Richard Burgon called the arrest "totally ridiculous," emphasizing that it highlights why he opposed the Palestine Action ban. Your Party representative Zarah Sultana said Thunberg was arrested "for opposing genocide" while Prime Minister Keir Starmer “walks free,” adding, "He should be arrested and sent to The Hague."
