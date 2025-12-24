Head, Conway Gain Big In Latest Rankings After Recent Red-Ball Heroics

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Dec 24 (IANS) Performers in Test victories for Australia and New Zealand experienced significant gains following the most recent update in the ICC Men's Player Rankings. Players from both teams experienced a double celebration as Australia advanced to an unassailable 3-0 series lead against England in a home Ashes series, and the Black Caps secured a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies in Mount Maunganui.

These performances have brought some Australian players close to the top positions in the Men's Test batting and bowling rankings.

In Adelaide, Australia, Travis Head led the charge to an 82-run victory, with his second-innings score of 170 off 219 balls helping secure the win. This performance also moved Head up four places to joint third (815) in the rankings, alongside teammate Steve Smith.

Alex Carey's century in the first innings propelled him six spots up the rankings, advancing to ninth place with his highest rating of 737.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's strong batting performance secured their win against the West Indies, resulting in a 2-0 series victory.

Rachin Ravindra's unblemished scores of 72 and 46 led to a five-place rise to 13th, while Devon Conway's impressive scores of 227 and 100 boosted him to a career-high ranking of 681, tying him for 17th.

Kavem Hodge's aggressive innings of 123 not out resulted in an 11-place jump to 66th, marking his highest career ranking and rating.

On the bowling front, two Australians are now best positioned to challenge Jasprit Bumrah as the top Test bowler. Mitchell Starc (third) and Pat Cummins (up four spots to second with a rating of 849) took a total of ten wickets in Adelaide, with Cummins just 30 rating points behind the Indian pacer.

Starc also rose to third place on the Test all-rounders' list after playing a key half-century in the victory, tying with Ashes rival Ben Stokes with a rating of 311.

There were also improvements in the Men's T20I Player Rankings following the recently completed five-match T20I series between India and South Africa, which the Team in Blue won 3-1.

The final match was an offensive showcase in Ahmedabad, as the hosts scored 231 runs in the first innings.

India's leading scorer, Tilak Varma, scored 73 off 42 balls, surpassing Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to secure third place with 805 rating points. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis' rapid 31-run innings helped him rise into the top 10.

India managed to defend the total thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's excellent spell (2/17 in four overs), who was the only bowler in the match to finish with an economy rate below a run per ball. This performance resulted in a 10-place leap to tie for 18th in the bowling rankings with Maheesh Theekshana (622).

Varun Chakaravarthy's four-wicket performance cements his leading position in the rankings, with a rating of 804, comfortably ahead of Jacob Duffy with 699 in second place.