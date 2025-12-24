403
Syria resumes its diplomatic relations with Japan after fifteen years
(MENAFN) Syria officially restored diplomatic relations with Japan on Tuesday following a 15-year hiatus.
Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Yohei Onishi visited Damascus in what was described as “the highest-level Japanese diplomatic trip to Syria in more than 15 years.” During the visit, Onishi met with Mohammad Zakaria Lababidi, Director of the Afro-Asian and Oceania Affairs Department, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties and resume cooperation across multiple sectors.
Lababidi expressed his hope to benefit from Japan’s expertise in recovery and reconstruction.
Onishi said the visit marks “an official announcement of the resumption of relations between Syria and Japan and the beginning of a new stage of cooperation between the two countries.”
He also extended an official invitation for Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Japan.
Onishi reiterated Japan’s opposition to Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and affirmed his country’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Economic discussions focused on involving the Japanese private sector in reconstruction projects, with plans to hold a forum to encourage investment in Syria.
