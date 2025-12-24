403
UN warns of growing risks for Palestinians amid West Bank clashes
(MENAFN) The UN on Tuesday highlighted growing humanitarian needs as ongoing Israeli military actions and illegal settler violence continue to put Palestinians at risk in the occupied West Bank.
“Over the past two weeks, OCHA has documented further incidents resulting in the killing and injury of Palestinians,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated.
Between Dec. 9 and 22, “six Palestinians were killed, including five by Israeli forces and one by an Israeli settler,” it added, noting that “of the total, four were children.”
OCHA also expressed concern over displacement across the West Bank, reporting that “over 100 Palestinians [were] displaced due to demolitions and evictions over the past two weeks, including 63 in East Jerusalem and the rest in Area C.”
Highlighting one event, OCHA noted that “this includes 50 people, among them 21 children, displaced in a single Israeli demolition of a four-story building in the Silwan neighborhood on Dec. 22 for lacking an Israeli-issued building permit, which is nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain.”
Palestinian sources indicate that Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023. In July, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Turning to Gaza, OCHA reported that the UN and partners “continue to respond to the mounting needs of displaced families and to mitigate the impact of recent winter storms, which have further worsened conditions for thousands of people across the Strip.”
However, the agency warned that “despite these efforts, the humanitarian response has been unable to keep pace with the scale of needs due to ongoing restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities, including on the entry of supplies into Gaza.”
OCHA also cited infrastructure problems, stating that “shortages of new materials are complicating efforts to maintain and repair Gaza City's sewage networks, with teams having to use old components.”
