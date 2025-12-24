403
Guterres calls for calm, restraint amid Honduras election uncertainty
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged patience and restraint in Honduras while the nation waits for the official results of its Nov. 30 general elections.
"The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Honduras in the aftermath of the 30 November general elections," stated his spokesperson.
Highlighting that Guterres "welcomes the calm and orderly manner in which the vote was conducted," the spokesperson also noted that the UN chief "notes with concern the growing tensions as the official declaration of results are still awaited."
"He urges all actors to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from language or actions that could escalate tensions, and allow electoral institutions to complete their work without interference, addressing electoral disputes through established legal mechanisms," the statement added.
Guterres further emphasized "the importance of declaring the official results according to the constitutional timeline and to ensure an orderly transition on 27 January."
"Respecting the sovereign will of the people is essential to ensuring stability and peace," the spokesperson underlined.
Reports indicate that Honduras has faced an electoral crisis since the vote, triggered by technical issues with the online results platform and alleged security breaches in the counting system.
Ruling party and election authorities have raised questions about the legitimacy of the vote amid reported inconsistencies.
