Pentagon Approves Deployment of Louisiana National Guard
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the mobilization of up to 350 Louisiana National Guard members under Title 32 status, effective until February 28, 2026, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell explained that these forces will assist federal law enforcement agencies, including the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, in enforcing federal laws and tackling elevated levels of violent crime in New Orleans and other urban centers across Louisiana.
The Guard will function under the leadership of Governor Jeff Landry, with the mission aimed at strengthening public safety while supporting federal enforcement operations, Parnell noted.
The deployment underscores "the Department of War's commitment to supporting our interagency partners and the safety and security of our nation," he added.
Separately, US President Donald Trump has already dispatched National Guard units to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, and is preparing to do the same in Memphis, Tennessee. In June, he sent hundreds of US Marines along with thousands of National Guard personnel to Los Angeles to suppress unrest sparked by his immigration crackdown.
