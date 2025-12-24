403
Belgium unveils new air defense, counter-drone systems
(MENAFN) Belgium has moved to bolster the protection of its military infrastructure by introducing a Polish-produced air defense system and rolling out a new set of anti-drone tools that will be installed across all military bases starting in early January, according to official statements.
During a formal handover, Defense Minister Theo Francken presented the PIORUN system, a man-portable missile platform designed to counter low-altitude threats such as aircraft, helicopters, and large drones. Training for Belgian forces is set to begin immediately, while a more advanced training phase is scheduled for 2026.
The equipment was acquired from Poland and delivered on an accelerated timeline following discussions with Polish defense officials. Francken noted that elite units, including special forces and paratroopers, had been seeking this type of capability for more than a decade.
At the same time, the Defense Ministry is fast-tracking investment in counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities, releasing approximately €50 million ($54 million) ahead of its original schedule. Under the new framework, each military installation will receive an “immediate response kit” that integrates drone detection with electronic jamming technology.
The system is designed to be lightweight and mobile, carried by an operator with antennas positioned on the back. Detected drone activity is displayed in real time on a digital map. While electronic jammers can interfere with drone operations, physical neutralization will rely on shotguns equipped with specialized counter-drone ammunition, which are also expected to be deployed at all bases from early next year.
Additional equipment unveiled as part of the initiative includes radar platforms such as the Saab Giraffe 1X for identifying drone threats, electronic warfare systems capable of disabling them, and dedicated weapons intended to destroy hostile drones.
These steps follow a series of incidents in October and November in which drones were repeatedly observed flying over military facilities and airports, highlighting gaps in Belgium’s existing air defense and drone countermeasures.
Francken cautioned that such activity has not disappeared. “That is absolutely still happening, although we no longer see the same numbers. What we no longer see are operations with multiple drones over military domains. But there are still reports, for example, near the Tihange and Doel nuclear power plants,” he added.
