DCM Shriram Chemicals Pioneers Green Mobility With Gujarat's First EV Staff Bus, Strengthening Its Employee Value Proposition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd December, 2025: DCM Shriram Chemicals today marked a significant milestone in sustainable workplace mobility with the launch of Gujarat's first Electric AC staff bus at its Jhagadia unit. The initiative reinforces the Company's commitment to responsible operations while advancing a people-centric culture anchored in its Employee Value Proposition - Bond, Build & Become.
The introduction of the Electric AC staff bus enhances employee safety, comfort and overall commuting experience, while contributing to a reduction in operational carbon emissions. The initiative reflects DCM Shriram Chemicals' integrated sustainability approach - where climate responsibility, employee well-being and operational excellence converge.
The Electric AC staff bus was formally flagged off at the Jhagadia unit by Mr Aditya Shriram, Deputy Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd., along with Mr Sabaleel Nandy, Executive Director & CEO, DCM Shriram Chemicals, Mr B. M. Patel, President & COO, DCM Shriram Chemicals, Mr Pushkar Kumar, Sr Vice President & CHRO, DCM Shriram Chemicals and Mr Jayanti Parmar, Vice President & Head- HR, DCM Shriram Chemicals (Jhagadia Unit) in the presence of other team members - symbolising the organisation's commitment to safe, comfortable and sustainable employee mobility.
The Company statement said, "The launch of our Electric AC staff bus reflects DCM Shriram Chemicals' continued focus on employee well-being, sustainable growth and alignment with national climate goals. By placing the safety, comfort and experience of our people at the core of our operations, we are defining a workplace that grows responsibly, innovates consciously, and creates positive impact for both our employees and the communities we operate in."
