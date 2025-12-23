Mpay Secures $3M Strategic Investment Round Led By Mason Labs & Atlas Capital To Accelerate Global Web3 Payment Adoption

MPay, the next-generation Web3 payment platform transforming how users spend USDT globally, today announced the successful closure of its $3 million strategic investment round, led jointly by Mason Labs and Atlas Capital - two leading venture groups driving innovation in decentralized finance and digital infrastructure.

This funding round marks a major milestone in MPay's mission to bridge Web3 assets with real-world spending utility, offering users instant virtual card issuance, USDT top-up convenience, and borderless payment capabilities across the global VISA merchant network.

Accelerating the Web3 Payment Revolution

MPay enables users to top up with USDT and spend instantly through the MPay Virtual Card, eliminating the need for traditional off-ramps, complicated banking processes, or high conversion fees. With the rise of on-chain salaries, digital gig work, asset tokenization, and cross-border crypto usage, MPay is positioned to become the critical payments layer between Web3 economies and everyday commerce.

“The support from Mason Labs and Atlas Capital is a powerful endorsement of our vision and execution,” said an MPay spokesperson.“This investment allows us to scale rapidly, ship major new features, and deliver the most frictionless crypto payment experience on the market.”

Funding Focus: Product Expansion & Global Scale

The $3M investment will accelerate a series of major feature releases and infrastructure advancements, including:



Apple Pay & Google Pay integration for seamless mobile payments

Launch of the MPay Physical Card supporting in-store and ATM withdrawals

MPay Elite Card program offering VIP lifestyle and travel privileges

Expanded service coverage across Asia, Europe, and MENA Future release of Web3 wallet connectivity for direct on-chain top-ups

“MPay represents the future of crypto-native financial access,” said a spokesperson from Mason Labs.“As digital assets become integral to how people earn and invest, MPay is making them practical for how people live.”

“Our combined investment reflects strong conviction in MPay's ability to redefine everyday payments through Web3 rails,” added a representative from Atlas Capital.

Why MPay Stands Out

Amid increasing competition in the crypto card market, MPay differentiates itself through:



Instant Card Issuance - live within 30 seconds

USDT-Driven Simplicity - direct top-up, no forced fiat conversion

Ultra-Low & Transparent Fees

Global VISA Acceptance Security Powered by Institutional Infrastructure

By focusing on low friction, fast onboarding, and global usability, MPay is positioning itself not just as another crypto card - but as the transaction layer of the Web3 lifestyle.

