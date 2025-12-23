Gede Priandana Creates T20I History, Takes 5 Wickets In Single Over

Priandana's Record-Breaking Spell

Indonesia's 28-year-old right-arm pacer Gede Priandana created history by becoming the first bowler to claim five wickets in a single over in an international T20I match. The remarkable feat came during the first T20I against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday, making him the first player to achieve this milestone at the international level, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Indonesia were firmly in control of the contest, but Cambodia were still in the hunt at the end of the 15th over of their chase of 168, with the scoreboard reading 106/5. Bowling his first over of the match, Priandana made an immediate impact, striking with the first three deliveries to complete a hat-trick as he dismissed Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak. A dot ball followed before he removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak, effectively sealing the game. Cambodia managed just one run in the over, a wide conceded between the final two wickets and eventually fell short by 60 runs.

Indonesia's Dominant Performance

Earlier in the match, Priandana contributed with the bat as well, scoring 6 off 11 balls while opening the innings alongside wicketkeeper-batter Dharma Kesuma, who anchored Indonesia's innings with a superb unbeaten 110 off 68 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes.

Historical Context of Bowling Feats

Although this is the first instance of a bowler taking five wickets in an over in international cricket, the feat has been achieved twice previously in men's domestic T20 cricket. Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain accomplished it while playing for UCB-BCB XI against Abahani Limited in the Victory Day T20 Cup in 2013-14, while Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun dismissed five Haryana batters in an over during the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.

Before Priandana's historic spell, there had been 14 occasions where a bowler picked up four wickets in an over in international cricket. The most iconic among them remains Lasith Malinga's four wickets in four balls for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in a T20I in 2019. (ANI)

