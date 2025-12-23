Huawei Consumer Business Group / Key word(s): Product Launch

HUAWEI Mobile Services Launches Winter Festival Campaign and GameCenter App, Delivering Festive Rewards and Elevated Experiences Across Its Expanding Ecosystem

23.12.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MADRID, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) launched its global Winter Festival Campaign, running from December 1 to January 14. Aimed at infusing Christmas magic into digital experiences, the month–long celebration campaign delivers exclusive rewards, special promotions, and festive surprises across AppGallery, Games, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Watch Face Store, HUAWEI Browser, and the new GameCenter app. GameCenter debuts in European on December 22, expanding HMS's gaming portfolio with instant, lightweight entertainment. Under the theme "Celebrate Winter Festival with HUAWEI Mobile Services," it reflects Huawei's commitment to creating joyful, secure, and seamless holiday experiences.

A Premium, Festive Journey Across the HMS Ecosystem

The Winter Festival Campaign highlights HMS's robust multi–service ecosystem, offering users a diverse set of festive activities, exclusive promotions, and premium rewards:

. AppGallery

AppGallery invites users to join a festive Lucky Draw with premium prizes such as the HUAWEI FreeClip, HUAWEI nova 12S, and HUAWEI MatePad 11. A 5€ coupon offering up to 90% off select apps brings an extra holiday sparkle.

. Games (via AppGallery)

Gamers can Earn up to 30€ back (30% return) on 100€ in-game purchases - just in time for cosy holiday gaming sessions.

. HUAWEI Mobile Cloud

With secure, seamless cloud storage across HUAWEI ID-linked devices, Mobile Cloud offers exclusive holiday discounts, allowing users to enjoy 30% off annual subscriptions, among other promotions.

. HUAWEI Watch Face Store

The Watch Face Store expands its creative universe with new designs available for the recently launched HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Series. Users can enter a Lucky Draw for prizes like a HUAWEI WATCH GT 6, HUAWEI Matepad 11.5S, or a HUAWEI MateBook D16 i5, along with in–app purchase cash coupons for seasonal watch face customization.

. HUAWEI Browser

HUAWEI Browser features anti–tracking and traceless browsing for secure use. Through searching in HUAWEI Browser, users can earn points via daily searches and redeem gift cards from H&M, Otto, Nike, Amazon, Zalando, MediaMarkt, and Foot Locker.

. GameCenter: The new GameCenter app brings over 400 mini-games, including puzzles, match-3, shooting, and popular games like Bang Bang Survivor and Haunted Dorm, playable directly without downloads. Available via AppGallery on Android devices, users can earn coins through daily logins, gameplay, and referrals. Users can redeem 100 coins for a €1 coupon usable in the ecosystem.

Note: Campaign availability, rewards, and prize details may vary by country. Users are encouraged to check their local HMS apps for Terms & Conditions.

Bringing the Festive Season to Life Through Technology

The Winter Festival Campaign and GameCenter launch reflect Huawei's mission to deliver smart, connected experiences for users' digital lifestyles, especially during the holidays.

As the festive season is approaching, celebrations are being shared with millions of users, fostering engagement through secure services, meaningful rewards, and joyful interaction across the HMS ecosystem.

About Huawei Mobile Services

HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include AppGallery, Watch Face Store, Mobile Cloud, Browser, Assistant, Petal Ads and more, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user. HMS has solidified its position as one of the top 3 mobile ecosystems in the world. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and smart screens.

Photo -





View original content:

23.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

