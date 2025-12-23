Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit was filed on December 22, 2024 in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the“Company”) (NYSE: INSP) securities between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants told investors that Inspire would be able to launch the Inspire V as soon as it had built up sufficient levels of inventory and reassured investors that the Company would be“ready to go” in regards to physician training, reimbursement, and contracting in order to facilitate the launch. The Complaint further alleges that once the Company had started the soft launch of Inspire V, it continued to assure investors that it was receiving“tremendous” feedback and that it was“ready to throw the switch and be able to move into full launch.” The Complaint also alleges that as the Company progressed to the full launch it represented to investors that that it was“making very good progress” in transitioning from the previous generation to Inspire V and that“[i]t's a pretty straightforward process to transition centers to be able to take on Inspire V and centers are excited to do so.”

In addition, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' Class Period representations that the Company was prepared for the Inspire V launch and that the launch was progressing well were false. The Complaint also alleges that in truth, Defendants knew that the Company was facing several critical issues with the Inspire V launch, including lack of demand and problems with reimbursement codes, and getting treatment centers to complete training and install the prerequisite IT program, SleepSync.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth emerged on August 4, 2025, when Inspire announced it was lowering its full year earnings per share guidance by 80%, revealing that it had“encountered certain headwinds that slowed our efforts to transition customers to Inspire V.” The Complaint states that according to Inspire, these headwinds included centers not completing“the training, contracting, and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V,” as well as challenges“related to adoption of CPT code 64568 for Inspire V for Medicare patients.” As a result of these disclosures, the Complaint alleges the price of Inspire common stock declined by $42.04 per share, or 32.4%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Inspire should contact the Firm prior to the January 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

