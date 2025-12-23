Encore Announces Commencement Of Fleet Emissions Engagement With Greenfoot Energy Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Technologies Corp. (CSE: ENCR) (the "Company”), a digital infrastructure and data systems company enabling the measurement, monitoring and management of operational assets, is pleased to announce the commencement of its commercial engagement with Greenfoot Energy Solutions Inc. (“Greenfoot”) to track and measure fleet operational data across Greenfoot's vehicle fleet in order to monetize emission reductions.

Greenfoot's fleet supports their team's energy efficiency and environmental solutions across Canada, and as part of this engagement, Encore and Greenfoot are working collaboratively to define the scope, data architecture and operating framework required to support consistent tracking of fleet activity, reductions in fuel utilization and subsequent emissions reductions.

The engagement is focused on establishing a scalable approach to capture and manage vehicle-level data and emissions reductions across vehicle types within its operations, and then to realize economic value from energy savings as energy efficiency improves due to reduced fuel utilization.

“Fleet operations are a core part of how we deliver services, and tracking and reducing emissions are becoming an increasingly important component of our fleet plans” said Joe Godbout, CEO of Greenfoot Energy Solutions.“This engagement enables us to work towards a fleet wide emissions tracking and emissions reduction strategy, while also providing a pathway to monetize those emission reductions”.

Encore's approach emphasizes alignment with real-world fleet operations, supporting consistent data capture across multiple vehicle categories. The Company believes that integrating emissions reduction data early supports better fleet planning and enables organizations to evaluate and pursue monetization opportunities associated with energy efficiency and emissions reductions in a disciplined, data-driven manner.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 565,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per common share for a term of three years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Encore Technologies Corp.

Encore Technologies Corp. builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems, and data-driven operations. Leveraging automation, advanced sensing, intelligent devices, and real-time analytics, the Company develops platforms that improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technologies that strengthen monitoring, remote data capture, and connected operations in the built environment.

About Greenfoot Energy Solutions

Greenfoot Energy Solutions, founded in 2014 by seasoned energy efficiency experts in Atlantic Canada, has evolved into a leading provider of integrated home comfort and sustainable energy solutions. As a comprehensive and vertically integrated solutions expert, the company delivers expertly tailored, unbiased recommendations for a full suite of energy-efficient upgrades, including ducted and ductless heat pump systems, geothermal heating and cooling, advanced spray foam and blown-in insulation, solar photovoltaic installations, high-efficiency water heaters, ventilation solutions, and electrical services such as panel upgrades and EV charging infrastructure.

With a team exceeding 1,000 professionals – including Red Seal certified technicians and dedicated home comfort advisors – Greenfoot prioritizes exceptional workmanship, customer-centric service, and long-term satisfaction. The company serves residential and commercial clients across Atlantic Canada (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland) and has expanded into British Columbia in 2025, with plans for further growth. Boasting over 75,000 HVAC installations and more than 5,000 insulated homes, Greenfoot is committed to reducing energy costs, minimizing carbon footprints, and delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions for a greener future.

