Qualifacts And Richstone Center Partner To Modernize Trauma-Informed Care Across Los Angeles County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richstone Center completes successful implementation of Qualifacts' InSync EHR, empowering clinicians and staff with modern tools for efficiency, compliance, and data-driven outcomes.

Nashville, Tenn. & Los Angeles County, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce that Richstone Center has adopted the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform. This milestone marks a new era of efficiency, compliance, and trauma-informed care for one of Southern California's most respected child and family service organizations.

A New Chapter for Trauma-Informed Services

Richstone Center, a nonprofit leader in child abuse treatment, prevention, and trauma recovery, serves children and families across Los Angeles County through numerous evidence-based programs. After years of relying on clumsy legacy systems and manual workflows, Richstone's leadership recognized the need for a modern, flexible EHR that could keep pace with ever-evolving compliance requirements, complex grant reporting, and the organization's collaborative, multidisciplinary model.

“Going live on InSync was a game-changer for our team,” said Juliette Stidd, VP of Clinical and Programs at Richstone Center.“Our clinicians and staff now have a platform that supports our unique workflows, modernizes reporting for grants, and lets us focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality, trauma-informed care to our community.”

Key Benefits Realized

Richstone Center relies on InSync's advanced features to:



Strengthen Intake and Documentation: InSync's digital intake, dynamic forms, and a secure client portal have reduced administrative burden and improved the client experience.

Enhance Grant Reporting and Compliance: InSync's robust reporting tools enable Richstone to fulfill complex grant requirements, track outcomes, and make data-driven decisions for program improvement.

Empower Clinicians: InSync's configurable dashboards, group notes, and role-based permissions allow clinicians and trainees to work efficiently and collaboratively. Support Growth and Innovation: With scalable user management, AI-powered EHR guidance, and ongoing support from Qualifacts, Richstone is positioned to expand services and adapt to future needs.

A Partnership for Impact

“Richstone Center's dedication to trauma-informed, community-based care is truly inspiring,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts.“We're proud to support their mission with InSync's modern, configurable SaaS EHR-empowering clinicians and amplifying their impact across Los Angeles County.”

ABOUT RICHSTONE CENTER

Richstone Center is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles County, California, dedicated to preventing and treating child abuse, trauma, and domestic violence. Through a continuum of evidence-based programs-including therapy, prevention, outreach, and training-Richstone serves children, families, and communities across Southern California. Learn more at .

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms-Credible, CareLogic, and InSync-enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

CONTACT: Tristan Galvan Qualifacts...