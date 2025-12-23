403
Iqiyi And UAE's BRIDGE Alliance Forge Strategic Partnership To Build A Media Technology Ecosystem
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The collaboration aims to pioneer next-generation content innovation and establish a strategic bridge across media technology and cultural industries.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday December 2025 - During the BRIDGE Summit 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, iQIYI and the BRIDGE Alliance officially announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, and Xianghua Yang, President of iQIYI's Movie & Overseas Business Group. The signing was followed by in-depth discussions on future collaboration, marking a new chapter of structured cooperation between China's leading online entertainment platform and one of the Middle East and North Africa's most ambitious media hub initiatives. The partnership is founded on a shared vision. The BRIDGE Alliance is dedicated to advancing inclusivity, diversity, and impact across the media, content, and entertainment sectors by fostering international cooperation and innovation. iQIYI, one of China's most influential digital entertainment brands, brings extensive expertise in long-form content, technology R&D, and diversified business models. Together, the two organizations aim to integrate content and technology strengths with platform and hub capabilities to explore the future of media technology. Under the MoU, collaboration will focus on:
iQIYI is a leading online entertainment service provider in China, offering diverse, high-quality video experiences through its advanced technology platform and rich content ecosystem. About the UAE BRIDGE Alliance:
The BRIDGE Alliance is an independent, global, non-profit organization chaired by H.E. Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, dedicated to building a world-class hub for the media, content, and entertainment industries. The BRIDGE Summit is its flagship event.
Joint IP Development and Operation
Co-production and Global Distribution of Film and TV Content
Virtual Production and VR Technology Applications
Media Technology R&D and Industry Exchange
