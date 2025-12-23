403
Bangladesh protests violent incidents targeting diplomatic facilities in India
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned India’s high commissioner in Dhaka to lodge a formal protest over what it described as violent acts against its diplomatic facilities in India, including demonstrations and vandalism blamed on “extremist elements.”
In a statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was called in to express Dhaka’s serious concern over “regrettable incidents” that occurred outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the ambassador’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, as well as damage to the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22.
The ministry strongly condemned what it termed deliberate acts of violence and intimidation directed at diplomatic missions, warning that such actions threaten the safety of diplomatic staff and violate the principles of mutual respect, peace, and tolerance.
Dhaka urged New Delhi to conduct a thorough investigation and said it expects the Indian government to take immediate and appropriate measures, in line with its international and diplomatic obligations, to ensure the security and dignity of Bangladesh’s diplomatic personnel and facilities.
Meanwhile, in New Delhi, members of Hindu groups staged protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission, alleging attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Indian police deployed heavy security around the premises and prevented demonstrators from entering the compound.
