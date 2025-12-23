403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greenland PM labels US takeover pressure as “not acceptable”
(MENAFN) Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has strongly criticized any attempts to exert pressure over the future of the island, saying such actions are unacceptable after the United States announced the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.
Speaking after the announcement, Nielsen said the United States is fully aware that Greenland cooperates closely with Washington and places no barriers in the way of enhanced American security activities in the Arctic. However, he drew a firm line between security cooperation and challenges to sovereignty. “The Americans know that we support them; they know there is no obstacle to the United States increasing security in the Arctic on Greenlandic territory if they wish to do so. But going from that to pressuring to take over a country that is populated and has its own sovereignty is not acceptable,” he said, according to reports.
Nielsen also recalled recent discussions with the US ambassador to Denmark, during which Washington acknowledged that Greenland has no desire to become part of the United States. In contrast, he argued that current actions send mixed signals, accusing the US of communicating inconsistently on the issue of Greenland.
Describing the handling of the envoy appointment, Nielsen said there had been no meaningful consultation with Greenlandic authorities. “What we are experiencing now is the exact opposite of dialogue with the ambassador, because the fact that (US President Donald) Trump in no way informed us of the appointment and in no way told us about the intentions behind the appointment is one-way communication on Trump’s part. It takes at least two to have a conversation, and that has not happened,” he explained.
The prime minister emphasized that trust is a fundamental requirement among allies and expressed hope that this principle would prevail in relations with the United States during the current situation.
He further said that Greenland has received no direct information from Washington regarding the role or objectives of the special envoy. “At no point have we been contacted by the United States about the plans for this special envoy, so I am just as much in the dark as everyone else about what this person is supposed to do. But I note from the media that he is to assist Trump in his efforts to take over our country,” he added.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, would take on the role of special envoy to Greenland. In a post on his social media platform, Trump said Landry understands "how essential Greenland is" to US national security and would work to advance American interests to protect allies and global security.
Greenland, while self-governing, remains under Danish sovereignty and has long drawn attention from the United States because of its strategic Arctic position and extensive mineral resources.
Trump has previously argued that US ownership of the island is an "absolute necessity" for economic security, comparing the idea to a "large real estate deal."
Authorities in both Denmark and Greenland have consistently dismissed any suggestion of selling the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island, according to reports.
Speaking after the announcement, Nielsen said the United States is fully aware that Greenland cooperates closely with Washington and places no barriers in the way of enhanced American security activities in the Arctic. However, he drew a firm line between security cooperation and challenges to sovereignty. “The Americans know that we support them; they know there is no obstacle to the United States increasing security in the Arctic on Greenlandic territory if they wish to do so. But going from that to pressuring to take over a country that is populated and has its own sovereignty is not acceptable,” he said, according to reports.
Nielsen also recalled recent discussions with the US ambassador to Denmark, during which Washington acknowledged that Greenland has no desire to become part of the United States. In contrast, he argued that current actions send mixed signals, accusing the US of communicating inconsistently on the issue of Greenland.
Describing the handling of the envoy appointment, Nielsen said there had been no meaningful consultation with Greenlandic authorities. “What we are experiencing now is the exact opposite of dialogue with the ambassador, because the fact that (US President Donald) Trump in no way informed us of the appointment and in no way told us about the intentions behind the appointment is one-way communication on Trump’s part. It takes at least two to have a conversation, and that has not happened,” he explained.
The prime minister emphasized that trust is a fundamental requirement among allies and expressed hope that this principle would prevail in relations with the United States during the current situation.
He further said that Greenland has received no direct information from Washington regarding the role or objectives of the special envoy. “At no point have we been contacted by the United States about the plans for this special envoy, so I am just as much in the dark as everyone else about what this person is supposed to do. But I note from the media that he is to assist Trump in his efforts to take over our country,” he added.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of the US state of Louisiana, would take on the role of special envoy to Greenland. In a post on his social media platform, Trump said Landry understands "how essential Greenland is" to US national security and would work to advance American interests to protect allies and global security.
Greenland, while self-governing, remains under Danish sovereignty and has long drawn attention from the United States because of its strategic Arctic position and extensive mineral resources.
Trump has previously argued that US ownership of the island is an "absolute necessity" for economic security, comparing the idea to a "large real estate deal."
Authorities in both Denmark and Greenland have consistently dismissed any suggestion of selling the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment