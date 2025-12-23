Tesla EU Sales Slump 34% In November As BYD Surges Ahead



New registrations in the European region, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, declined almost 12% for the month.

Chinese rival BYD recorded a 221.8% growth in new registrations across Europe for the same period. Tesla's market share in Europe is also down to 2.1% for the month, down from 2.5%.

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. (TSLA) struggled to boost its car sales in the European market in November 2025, even as Chinese competitors like BYD surged ahead.

According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Tesla reported 12,130 new vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) for November 2025, a 34% decline from 18,430 in the same period last year.

Across the European region, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (EU + EFTA + U.K.), Tesla's November sales declined 11.8% to 22,801 new registrations from 25,840 for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Chinese rivals BYD and SAIC Motors recorded 221.8% and 20.9% growth in new registrations across Europe for the same period.

European Market Pressure

Growing competition and pressure from new players are shrinking Tesla's market share across Europe, which is already dominated by local players. The American EV maker is also facing increasing competition from Chinese counterparts who are rolling out more fully electric models across the region.

The latest data from ACEA showed that Tesla's market share in Europe is down to 2.1% for the month, down from 2.5%. At the same time, BYD's market share grew to 2% from 0.6% while SAIC Motors held a 2.2% share, up from 1.9% in the same period last year.

Tesla's European market struggles come even as the region's overall electric car market is growing. As per ACEA, battery-electric cars captured 16.9% of the EU market share from January to November 2025, up from 13.4% for the same period in 2024.

Big Picture

Tesla's European tailwinds come as the company's shares recently pulled back from record highs, and Wall Street analysts have grown cautious about the company. UBS cut its estimate for Tesla's fourth quarter deliveries to about 415,000 vehicles from 429,000 and maintained a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a $247 price target. Deutsche Bank also expects Tesla to miss its fourth-quarter deliveries.

Tesla's autonomy ambitions are in focus as the company pushes deeper into full self-driving cars and robotaxis that are already available in some markets, including the U.S., Canada, and China. Tesla is eyeing approvals for its FSD systems in parts of Europe in 2026.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock slid into the 'neutral' territory from 'bullish' a day ago, while message volume remained in 'high' levels at the time of writing.

Shares of Tesla are up over 28% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<