UNRWA Warns of Catastrophe in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that residents of the Gaza Strip remain trapped in severe humanitarian hardship, with little improvement even though a ceasefire has been in effect for more than two months.
“In Gaza, conditions remain dire, and humanitarian needs are overwhelming. Families continue to endure severe shortages and widespread destruction,” the organization declared in a statement shared on the American social media platform X.
Referring to the newest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the statement highlighted that 1.6 million individuals in the territory are suffering from extreme food insecurity.
“Gaza remains in a man-made hunger crisis,” emphasized Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, as quoted by UNRWA.
The agency reiterated that its personnel, many of whom are themselves displaced, continue operating on the ground to assist struggling households.
A truce was enacted on October 10 in Gaza, aiming to halt two years of Israeli genocidal conflict that has claimed the lives of nearly 71,000 Palestinians—primarily women and children—and left more than 171,000 wounded since October 2023.
According to the Gaza Government Media Office, an average of 244 trucks carrying relief supplies entered the territory daily, far below the 600 agreed upon. Likewise, fuel deliveries have not exceeded five trucks per day, despite at least 50 being allocated under the accord. This reflects an overall compliance rate of no more than 41%.
